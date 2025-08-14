Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,211 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.44% of Cboe Global Markets worth $104,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock opened at $245.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

