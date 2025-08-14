Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,657 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.70% of Dutch Bros worth $66,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,292,000 after buying an additional 192,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 87,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

