Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 307,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of VHT opened at $247.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.