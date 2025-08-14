Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 374 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after purchasing an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.5418 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

