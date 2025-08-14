Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,489,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of SPXT opened at $98.14 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93.
About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
