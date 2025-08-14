Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Invests $7.79 Million in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PBJA)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PBJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 281,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January comprises approximately 4.7% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. owned 18.05% of PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January by 1,316.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $1,046,000.

Get PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - January alerts:

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January Trading Up 0.1%

PBJA stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $29.67.

PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January Profile

The PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF – January (PBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. PBJA was launched on Dec 29, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM US Large-Cap Buffer 20 ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.