Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,422,000 after purchasing an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,882,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after acquiring an additional 354,397 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,560,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,297,000 after acquiring an additional 70,513 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

