Long Island Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

