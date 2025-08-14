Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Humana (NYSE:HUM) Head to Head Survey

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leap Technology and Humana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Humana $117.76 billion 0.29 $1.21 billion $13.03 21.65

Analyst Recommendations

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leap Technology and Humana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Humana 0 16 7 0 2.30

Humana has a consensus price target of $281.6190, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Leap Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Leap Technology is more favorable than Humana.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Humana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Humana 1.28% 13.67% 4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Humana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Humana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Humana beats Leap Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Humana

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, life insurance, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups; military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract; and engages in the operations of pharmacy benefit manager business. Further, it operates pharmacies and senior focused primary care centers; and offers home solutions services, such as home health, hospice, and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The company sells its products through employers and employees, independent brokers and agents, sales representatives, and digital insurance agencies. The company was formerly known as Extendicare Inc. and changed its name to Humana Inc. in April 1974. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

