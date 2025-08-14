Lcnb Corp Has $3.01 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock worth $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

