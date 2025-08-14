Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,378,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,708 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $172,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

