Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 4.0%

KRYS stock opened at $149.34 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,208,400. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

