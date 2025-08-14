Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,822 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 698,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,864,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 22.8%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

