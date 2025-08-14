Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,877,571 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $67,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $15,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $137.87 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,465,112.07. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,767,742 shares of company stock valued at $714,048,068. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

