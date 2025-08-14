Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $191.70 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,245,561 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $191,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

