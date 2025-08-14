Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 27,702 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 176,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,904,530 shares of company stock worth $445,006,069. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $250.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

