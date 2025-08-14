Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.49 and last traded at C$26.36, with a volume of 3279876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.84%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total transaction of C$201,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucas Crosby sold 12,660 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$271,920.34. Insiders have sold 42,833 shares of company stock valued at $901,122 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

