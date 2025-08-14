Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,623,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,029,018 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $243,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.43 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

