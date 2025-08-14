KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 22760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
KBC Group Stock Up 1.5%
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Further Reading
