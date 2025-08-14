KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.97 and last traded at $58.96, with a volume of 22760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBCSY

KBC Group Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. KBC Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.