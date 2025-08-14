Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

KRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Karat Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of KRT opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $519.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. Karat Packaging has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,091,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,465,235. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 58.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

