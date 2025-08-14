KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 5694419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KANZHUN by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KANZHUN by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KANZHUN by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in KANZHUN by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.