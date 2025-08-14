JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $193,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $992,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $158.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

