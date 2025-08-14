JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.70% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $206,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,860,000 after purchasing an additional 104,195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 975,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

