JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,751 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.61% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $30,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,585,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,655,000 after purchasing an additional 769,365 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after purchasing an additional 335,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $90.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

