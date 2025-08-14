Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,902.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,950.89. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.