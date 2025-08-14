Jay Rosenblum Sells 3,900 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jay Rosenblum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $213.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.15 and its 200-day moving average is $199.26. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.97 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

