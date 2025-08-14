Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

