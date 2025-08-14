Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

IVPAF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Ivanhoe Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

