iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 26.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

