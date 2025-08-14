iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 364.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS IGV opened at $109.56 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.11.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

