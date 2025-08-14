Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.