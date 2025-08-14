Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,275 Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of argenex worth $226,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of argenex in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenex alerts:

argenex Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $646.60 on Thursday. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $510.05 and a fifty-two week high of $696.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $746.81.

Get Our Latest Report on ARGX

argenex Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.