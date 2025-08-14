Invesco Ltd. Has $230.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $230,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.