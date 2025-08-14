Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after purchasing an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $711.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

