Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells 6,835 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $561,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,043.20. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $81.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -312.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.