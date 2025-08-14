Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $1,253,304.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 268,275 shares in the company, valued at $43,865,645.25. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total value of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total value of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total value of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $1,548,713.25.

On Friday, July 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $1,552,545.75.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.78, for a total value of $1,554,308.70.

On Monday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.98, for a total value of $1,494,521.70.

On Friday, July 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $1,477,965.30.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $163.99 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $142.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.