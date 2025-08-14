Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 2,324 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,324 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $643,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,076.80. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $268.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.06 and its 200-day moving average is $229.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 16.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 76.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 222,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,327,000 after buying an additional 96,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AppFolio by 2,568.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 55,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

