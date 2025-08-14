Insider Buying: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Purchases $248,633.38 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $248,633.38. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,580. This trade represents a 26.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sonos Stock Up 4.4%
SONO opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.04. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $344.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
