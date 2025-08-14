Insider Buying: Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) CEO Buys $16,000.00 in Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Osanloo acquired 2,000 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,536. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Osanloo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Portillo's alerts:

On Friday, August 8th, Michael Osanloo bought 11,320 shares of Portillo’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $83,994.40.

Portillo’s Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Portillo’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.