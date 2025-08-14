Insider Buying: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Purchases $415,750.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 60,011 shares in the company, valued at $997,982.93. This represents a 71.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,663,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 496,866 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,233,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after buying an additional 1,221,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

