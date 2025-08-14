ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.