Informed Momentum Co LLC Trims Position in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS)

Informed Momentum Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,955 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. Covalent Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $1,720,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 78,932 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1,529.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 65,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Marcus Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.79 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%. Research analysts predict that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

