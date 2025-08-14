Informed Momentum Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Informed Momentum Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned 0.23% of First United worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First United by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in First United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First United during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First United by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Price Performance

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First United Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. First United had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First United Corporation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

