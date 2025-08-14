Informed Momentum Co LLC Acquires New Holdings in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU)

Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned 1.10% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bond E. Carey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,688.96. This trade represents a 4.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 1.3%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

View Our Latest Report on CVU

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

(Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.