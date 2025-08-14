IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Releases Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

IEH Stock Performance

IEH stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -324.89 and a beta of 0.08. IEH has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

