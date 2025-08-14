IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Releases Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IEH had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.
IEH Stock Performance
IEH stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 million, a PE ratio of -324.89 and a beta of 0.08. IEH has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79.
IEH Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IEH
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla’s Pennant Just Snapped: Here’s What It Means for the Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.