i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at DA Davidson

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Up 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,626,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $11,207,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $10,018,000. Visualize Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $7,013,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $6,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.