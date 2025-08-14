Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $11.62. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 6,124 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.