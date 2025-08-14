Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Declares $0.01 Half year 25 Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) announced a half year 25 dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 19th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 14.8%

HBM opened at C$15.58 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

