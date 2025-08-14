Home Depot’s (HD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a $433.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $417.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.9%

HD opened at $407.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.20. The company has a market capitalization of $405.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

