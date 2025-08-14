Holderness Investments Co. Sells 525 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

